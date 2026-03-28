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Ghana players’ luxury watches stolen in Vienna hotel

Rolex watches and cash taken ahead of international friendly against Austria

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Authorities confirm no violence in rare incident in the Austrian capital. [Illustrative image]
Authorities confirm no violence in rare incident in the Austrian capital. [Illustrative image]

Dubai: Two Ghana national football team players had luxury watches stolen from their hotel rooms in Vienna ahead of a friendly match against Austria on Friday, according to local police.

A Vienna police spokesperson said the stolen items included Rolex watches valued in the “low to mid five-figure euro range”, as well as cash.

The thefts occurred in two separate rooms at a hotel in the Austrian capital’s 22nd district, near the venue where the match was held.

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Police said no violence was involved in the incident and did not disclose the identities of the players or the name of the hotel.

Authorities noted that such crimes are relatively rare in Vienna, a city known for its low crime rates and consistently ranked among the world’s most liveable cities.

Austria went on to defeat Ghana 5–1 in the international friendly, part of both teams’ preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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