Driver uses pedestrian overpass to make a U-turn...

We all know that the diminutive Suzuki Jimny is a highly capable off-road vehicle that loves tackling difficult and narrow trails – but would you expect it to take on a pedestrian overpass? Of course not – but this one did…

The driver of the tiny SUV was caught making the highly unorthodox, illegal and not to mention extremely dangerous U-turn in China because he missed his exit on a motorway in the Xinjiang region…

So, he drove the previous-generation model up a flight of stairs, maneuvered it through the tight overpass and then drove it down on the other side.

But, he didn’t get away with his unbelievable move as a police officer quickly arrived at the scene. After supervising the driver’s descent, he fined him 200 yuan ($285).

The bridge, which has a weight limit of 1,000kg, could have collapsed as the 985kg Jimny - with the driver included - tips the scales at well over that. Fortunately it didn’t.

Hit ‘play’ in the video above and prepare to be equally astonished by the nimbleness of the Suzuki - and angered by the craziness of the driver…