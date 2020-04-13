Driver uses pedestrian overpass to make a U-turn...

World
Gold / Forex

World Offbeat

Driver uses pedestrian overpass to make a U-turn...

We all know that the diminutive Suzuki Jimny is a highly capable off-road vehicle that loves tackling difficult and narrow trails – but would you expect it to take on a pedestrian overpass? Of course not – but this one did…

The driver of the tiny SUV was caught making the highly unorthodox, illegal and not to mention extremely dangerous U-turn in China because he missed his exit on a motorway in the Xinjiang region…

So, he drove the previous-generation model up a flight of stairs, maneuvered it through the tight overpass and then drove it down on the other side.

But, he didn’t get away with his unbelievable move as a police officer quickly arrived at the scene. After supervising the driver’s descent, he fined him 200 yuan ($285).

The bridge, which has a weight limit of 1,000kg, could have collapsed as the 985kg Jimny - with the driver included - tips the scales at well over that. Fortunately it didn’t.

Hit ‘play’ in the video above and prepare to be equally astonished by the nimbleness of the Suzuki - and angered by the craziness of the driver…

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.