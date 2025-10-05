GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Offbeat

Divers discover centuries-old Spanish treasure worth $1 million off Florida

More than 1,000 gold and silver coins from lost 1715 fleet recovered in a rare haul

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Diver Levin Shavers shows coins uncovered from a Spanish shipwreck off the Atlantic coast of Florida.
Diver Levin Shavers shows coins uncovered from a Spanish shipwreck off the Atlantic coast of Florida.
1715 Fleet - Queens Jewels, LLC via AP

Hidden beneath the turquoise waters of Florida’s famed “Treasure Coast,” a team of divers has struck gold — quite literally. A shipwreck salvage crew has uncovered more than 1,000 silver and gold coins believed to date back more than 300 years, with an estimated value of around $1 million, the Associated Press reported.

The remarkable discovery was made this summer off Florida’s Atlantic coast by 1715 Fleet – Queens Jewels LLC, a company licensed to search the area for remnants of the lost Spanish fleet.

A lost fleet and a storm of fortune

The coins are thought to have been minted in the Spanish colonies of Bolivia, Mexico and Peru. They were part of a vast treasure shipment heading back to Spain when disaster struck in 1715.

On July 31 that year, a powerful hurricane wrecked a fleet of 11 Spanish galleons laden with gold, silver and jewels collected from the New World. The ships went down between present-day Melbourne and Fort Pierce, scattering their riches across the seabed — an area now known as the Treasure Coast.

Over the centuries, salvagers and explorers have recovered millions of dollars’ worth of coins and artefacts from the site. Yet new discoveries like this one continue to surface, fuelling fascination with one of history’s most storied shipwrecks.

A rare and valuable find

Many of the recovered coins still bear visible dates and mint marks — details that historians and collectors say are invaluable.

“This discovery is not only about the treasure itself, but the stories it tells,” said Sal Guttuso, operations director for 1715 Fleet – Queens Jewels LLC. “Each coin is a piece of history, a tangible link to the people who lived, worked and sailed during the Golden Age of the Spanish Empire. Finding 1,000 of them in a single recovery is both rare and extraordinary.”

The team used metal detectors, underwater scanning tools and manual sand-fanning techniques to locate and extract the coins from the ocean floor.

Protecting history for the public

Under Florida law, historic artefacts found in state waters belong to the state, though licensed excavators are allowed to conduct recovery operations. About 20% of all recovered items are kept by the state for research or display in public museums.

Guttuso told the Associated Press his team maintains a detailed inventory of every find, which is reviewed by state officials. The rest of the artefacts are divided between the company and its subcontractors after court approval.

“We want to do it right,” Guttuso said. “And it benefits the people of Florida — these treasures end up in museums for everyone to enjoy.”

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
OffbeatAmerica

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The draft design includes Trump's profile on one side, while the other side of the coin shows the president with his fist clenched and an American flag behind him.

US Treasury drafts $1 coin featuring Donald Trump

1m read
SolitAir mark year one with over 30 Global South routes

SolitAir mark year one with over 30 Global South routes

2m read
Future hiring will be driven by fleet growth, with additional pilots, cabin crew, and engineers required as new aircraft arrive, said Oman Air CEO Con Korfiatis.

Oman Air CEO reveals new details on transformation plan

5m read
The new aircraft joins the low-cost carrier’s existing fleet of 83 Airbus A320 Family jets, marking a major milestone in the airline’s fleet expansion strategy.

Watch: Air Arabia takes delivery of first A320neo

2m read