Brisbane woman wakes to 2.5-metre carpet python on her bed

Snake climbs through window and curls on bed; family unharmed
A Brisbane woman got the fright of her life when she woke to find a two-and-a-half-metre carpet python curled up on top of her.
Rachel Bloor initially thought the weight on her stomach and chest was her labradoodle. “I put my arm on the covers and felt it move in my hands,” she told ABC News. Realising it was a snake, she quickly woke her husband and asked him to turn on the lights.
Her husband spotted the massive python and warned her, “Babe, don’t move. There’s about a two-and-a-half-metre carpet python on top of you.” Concerned for the family dogs, he removed them from the bedroom, leaving Ms Bloor to face the reptile herself.
“From the other room, he told me I’d need to crawl out from under the covers,” she said. Carefully side-shuffling, she managed to get out of bed and guided the python safely out the window.
Ms Bloor suspects the snake climbed to the second storey, pushed open the plantation shutter, and then curled up on her bed.
Having grown up on an acreage, she said she wasn’t scared — just relieved it wasn’t a toad. “Toads freak me out,” she laughed.
