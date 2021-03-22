Kate Fotheringham's wedding picture goes viral Image Credit: Twitter/@KatelFog ·

It was the day of her nuptials. Kate Fotheringham was all set to get hitched when she found herself facing a flooded road and no way to get to the wedding venue.

The pregnant bride, who’d spent that night in her parents’ home in New South Wales, Australia, didn’t know what to do. So she tweeted about her conundrum. “Help me!!! It’s my wedding day and we’re flooded in! We need help to get to Wingham over the flooded creek. Anyone know someone willing to help?” she wrote.

New South Wales has been seeing heavy rainfall of late, often resulting in flooding.

A local helicopter company, Affinity Helicopters in Port Macquarie, picked up the tweet and acted on it at once, dispatching a chopper to get Fotheringham to the venue – a mere 5-minute drive away.

Later, she tweeted her gratitude to the firm for making the ceremony possible. She wrote: “Update, I made it to the church and married the love of my life! Affinity Helicopters in Port Macquarie came to the rescue and made sure we all got there. This is the bridge that blocked us from making the 5minute drive into town! What a day! #fotherbellwedding #floodwingham.”

The photo of the bride and groom, with the broken and flooded creek road as background, has gone viral.