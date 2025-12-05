GOLD/FOREX
No yolk: police 'recover' Faberge egg swallowed by thief

Alleged thief, 32, gulped down egg late last week inside an Auckland store

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
This handout photo release by New Zealand Police on December 5, 2025 shows an officer displaying a recovered diamond-encrusted green Fabergé egg in Auckland after keeping a six-day watch over the thief accused of swallowing it.
AFP

New Zealand police have recovered a diamond-encrusted green Faberge egg after keeping a six-day watch over the thief accused of swallowing it.

The 32-year-old allegedly gulped down the egg late last week from a store in the country's largest city, Auckland, but was arrested before he could flee.

"Police can confirm the pendant was recovered," they said in a statement Friday.

"It is now in police custody."

Police had assigned an officer to watch over the man while waiting for nature to deliver the trinket -- valued at around US$20,000.

The special edition locket was inspired by the James Bond film "Octopussy", which revolves around a plot to steal a rare Faberge egg. 

"The exterior of the egg closely follows the design of the Faberge egg featured in the film Octopussy, with a beautiful 18k gold lattice framework which is delicately set with blue sapphires and white diamonds in a floral-like design," reads an online description.

A small golden octopus is nestled inside.

Russia's House of Faberge gained international fame in the late 19th century by designing opulent Easter eggs decorated with gold and precious gems.

