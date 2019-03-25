He was among 50 worshippers killed during attacks on mosques in New Zealand

A relative shows the picture of Syed Areeb Ahmed, a Pakistani citizen who was killed the Christchurch mosque shooting, on his cell phone outside his home in Karachi, Pakistan. Image Credit: AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The body of a 26-year-old Pakistani who was among 50 worshippers killed during attacks on mosques in New Zealand has arrived at an airport in the southern port city of Karachi.

Syed Areeb Ahmad was among nine Pakistanis who were killed on March 15 when a white supremacist shot people inside two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

On Monday, his sobbing father Syed Ayaz Ahmed, family members and government officials received his body.

Ahmad was an only son who had immigrated to New Zealand for work, according to his uncle Muhammad Muzaffar Khan.