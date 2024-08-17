Wellington: A New Zealand diplomat was involved in a "security incident" in Paris, officials in Wellington said Saturday, amid reports the individual was beaten and robbed at home.

"We can confirm that there has been a security incident involving a New Zealand Embassy staff member in Paris," a spokesperson for New Zealand's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The Embassy is supporting the staff member involved and is cooperating with French authorities. We are not commenting further out of respect for our staff member's privacy."

The condition of the unnamed embassy staff member was not given.

According to the Times of London, a 34-year-old diplomat was assaulted by two men who forced their way into the victim's Paris flat on Thursday afternoon.

He was reportedly tied up, hit in the face with a pistol and robbed before his assailants left in a vehicle with stolen number plates.