An advertisement for the Gun City store that has reportedly upset locals is seen on the outskirts of Christchurch on March 18, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

The owner of Christchurch’s “Gun City” store said it sold four guns and ammunition to the alleged mosque shooter through a “police-verified online mail order process.”

David Tipple said in a statement that he has provided police with the purchase records and full details of the sales, which did not include military style semi-automatic weapons.

Tipple said he and staff are “dismayed and disgusted” by Friday’s shootings.

We detected nothing extraordinary about this (gun) license holder. - David Tipple, Gun City owner

The store has been criticized for leaving out a roadside advertising billboard that shows a parent helping children with rifle target practice.

Referring to the man arrested after the shootings at two mosques, Tipple said, “We detected nothing extraordinary about this (gun) license holder.”