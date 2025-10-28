Forget 10,000 steps: Study shows longer walks matter more

For the least active, two 15-minute walks a day may offer big heart-health benefits
A new study has found that taking 10–15-minute continuous walks significantly lowers cardiovascular risk, especially for people who walk very little anyway.
Researchers behind the study published in Annals of Internal Medicine analysed data on more than 33,500 adults aged 40-79 who averaged fewer than 8,000 steps per day and had no prior cardiovascular disease or cancer.
Participants wore wrist-accelerometers for a week to record not just how many steps they took, but how those steps were accumulated: in very short bursts (less than five minutes), or in longer continuous bouts (10-15 minutes or more).
After an average follow-up of around eight years, the results were striking: those who walked in longer continuous bouts had much lower risks of cardiovascular events and death, compared to those whose walking was fragmented into many short bursts.
For instance, participants whose walking bouts lasted only under five minutes had a cardiovascular-event risk of about 13%, while those who did 10-15-minute continuous walks had the risk down to about 4%.
Among the most sedentary (fewer than 5,000 steps/day), the benefit was even greater: their cardiovascular disease risk fell from 15% (for short-bout walkers) to 7% (for longer-bout walkers).
According to lead authors, the pattern of walking – not just the step count – makes a difference. As senior author Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis puts it: “We tend to place all the emphasis on the number of steps... but neglect the crucial role of patterns, for example ‘how’ walking is done.”
The reasoning: longer continuous walking bouts likely trigger more sustained increases in heart rate, improved vascular function, and better metabolic regulation – changes that short bursts may not provoke as effectively.
However, one expert note of caution: the study is observational, so it shows associations rather than proving causation. As Prof Kevin McConway (Emeritus Professor of Applied Statistics) commented: “It’s too early to tell how, if at all, these new findings should feed into public-health recommendations on physical activity.”
If you currently do very little walking, here are some simple changes you can make:
Try to fit in one or two continuous walks of at least 10–15 minutes each day, rather than many very short bursts (e.g., walking five minutes here and there).
Don’t worry if you’re below the famous “10,000 steps” target. For the less-active, improving how you walk (longer sessions) may matter more than purely reaching a high step count.
Choose a comfortable but steady pace (you should be able to talk, but feel you’re walking purposefully).
Make a routine: pick the same time each day (morning, lunch break or evening) to walk uninterrupted.
If you’re very sedentary (under 5,000 steps/day) this change could make a big difference in your cardiovascular and longevity outlook.
