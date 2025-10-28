Forget 10,000 steps: Study shows longer walks matter more

Participants wore wrist-accelerometers for a week to record not just how many steps they took, but how those steps were accumulated: in very short bursts (less than five minutes), or in longer continuous bouts (10-15 minutes or more).

After an average follow-up of around eight years, the results were striking: those who walked in longer continuous bouts had much lower risks of cardiovascular events and death, compared to those whose walking was fragmented into many short bursts.

According to lead authors, the pattern of walking – not just the step count – makes a difference. As senior author Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis puts it: “We tend to place all the emphasis on the number of steps... but neglect the crucial role of patterns, for example ‘how’ walking is done.”

For instance, participants whose walking bouts lasted only under five minutes had a cardiovascular-event risk of about 13%, while those who did 10-15-minute continuous walks had the risk down to about 4%.

Try to fit in one or two continuous walks of at least 10–15 minutes each day, rather than many very short bursts (e.g., walking five minutes here and there).

However, one expert note of caution: the study is observational, so it shows associations rather than proving causation. As Prof Kevin McConway (Emeritus Professor of Applied Statistics) commented: “It’s too early to tell how, if at all, these new findings should feed into public-health recommendations on physical activity.”

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.