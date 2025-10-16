What's 'interval walking': Know the 3 benefits (backed by science)

Here’s a guide to mastering interval walking and understanding its benefits
Interval walking has emerged as a simple yet powerful exercise.
It has captivated enthusiasts worldwide — becoming recent viral buzz.
Interval walking, also known as "Japanese walking", is recognised as a science-backed way to improve overall health while fitting into a busy schedule.
In a nutshell, it alternates fast and slow walking paces.
This low-impact workout alternates between fast and slow walking paces, making it accessible for middle-aged and older adults, while delivering impressive health perks.
Here’s a guide to mastering interval walking and understanding its benefits:
Getting started is straightforward.
#1. Begin with a warm-up: walk at a leisurely pace for 5 minutes to loosen up your muscles.
#2. Then, follow this cycle: walk briskly for 3 minutes as if you’re late for an appointment, pushing your heart rate up, followed by 2 minutes of slow walking to recover and catch your breath.
#3. Repeat: Repeat this pattern for 30 minutes.
#4. Weekly activity: Aim for 4-5 sessions per week.
#5. Do at your own pace: For variety, incorporate hills or increase the brisk intervals to 4-5 minutes as your fitness improves.
Note: Researchers suggest interval walkers to wear comfortable shoes, stay hydrated, and consider using a fitness tracker to monitor your pace and heart rate. Always consult a doctor before starting, especially if you have health conditions.
Interval walking’s appeal lies in its benefits.
#1. It boosts blood circulation, delivering oxygen-rich blood to muscles and organs, which enhances overall energy levels.
A 2024 study from Shinshu University found it can reduce blood pressure by up to 8% in middle-aged adults, a critical advantage given the global rise in lifestyle-related diseases — up 15% since 2020, per the WHO.
#2. It burns more calories than steady walking by engaging different energy systems, aiding weight management.
#3. It builds stamina and reduces fatigue, with research from Hiroshi Nose (2011) showing greater aerobic capacity gains compared to continuous walking.
For older adults, it’s joint-friendly, minimising injury risk — a key reason it’s trending among Japan’s aging population, where over 29% are above 65.
So whether you’re looking to boost stamina, shed weight, or improve heart health, interval walking exercise can be a good medicine.
Note: Phone apps and wearable tech can now help you track interval walking patterns and progress over time.
