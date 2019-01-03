That’s when the queen’s Australian representative, Governor-General Sir John Kerr, came in and suddenly fired the prime minister and appointed opposition leader Malcolm Fraser in his place. The new Liberal prime minister immediately and successfully held a new vote in the Senate to pass the budget, but when the Labor-controlled House of Representatives learnt of the rapid moves, they launched a no-confidence vote against the new prime minister. In the end, the queen’s representative dissolved parliament in a quick succession of events, but kept the Liberal Party’s leader in power on an interim basis. “It was the opposite of a perfect storm,” said Doyle.