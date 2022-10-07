The 2022 Nobel Prize for Peace has been awarded to the rights activist Ales Bialiatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties.
"The Nobel Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens," the Nobel Committee said in its statement.
Till date 102 Nobel Peace Prizes have been awarded (1901–2021). The prestigious award has also gone to 25 organisations.
This year’s winners will join the laureates of 2020 and 2021 at the Nobel Week, which will take place in December 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Last year the Nobel Prize in Peace was awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov.
(This is a developing story)