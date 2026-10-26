Opposition leader Machado returns, reigniting calls for free elections in Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado returned on Sunday after months abroad, making her first public appearance in Venezuela since December.
Her return comes at a time of uncertainty over the country's democratic future, with no election scheduled following the removal of former president Nicolas Maduro by US forces in January.
Machado announced her arrival on social media, writing: “I am here. With you.”
Supporters welcomed her at a church in Lara state, west of the capital, Caracas. Dozens gathered to greet her, with some applauding, embracing her and recording the moment on their mobile phones.
“Long live freedom,” one supporter shouted as Machado entered the church.
She later traveled towards Caracas, stopping along the way to meet supporters.
Edmundo Gonzalez, another prominent opposition figure, welcomed her return in a post on X, saying he would join her “very soon”. He described the day as important for Venezuelans and said her return would help guide the country's political process.
Machado's return comes amid questions about Venezuela's political transition and the United States' role in shaping its future.
Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, a former ally of Maduro, remains in office, while the Trump administration has supported a process focused on stabilizing the country before new elections are held.
Asked about Machado's return, US President Donald Trump said he hoped she was safe and described her as “a very nice woman”.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the conditions that allowed Machado to return safely resulted directly from US-supported reconciliation talks.
Rubio said Washington expected all political groups' freedoms to be respected. He added that the talks offered an opportunity to achieve free and fair elections and establish a lasting democracy.
The US administration has argued that Venezuela must first stabilize its economy and rebuild key institutions, including its courts and electoral council, before holding new elections.
Machado's return places renewed attention on the opposition's role in the country's political future, as Venezuelans await clarity on when elections may take place.
Video and inputs: AFP