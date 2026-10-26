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Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado returns to Venezuela after months abroad

Opposition leader Machado returns, reigniting calls for free elections in Venezuela

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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This handout photo released by the press office of the Vente Venezuela party, shows Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado arriving at the Church of Santa Rosa in Barquisimeto, Venezuela on October 25, 2026.
This handout photo released by the press office of the Vente Venezuela party, shows Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado arriving at the Church of Santa Rosa in Barquisimeto, Venezuela on October 25, 2026.
AFP

Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado returned on Sunday after months abroad, making her first public appearance in Venezuela since December.

Her return comes at a time of uncertainty over the country's democratic future, with no election scheduled following the removal of former president Nicolas Maduro by US forces in January.

Machado announced her arrival on social media, writing: “I am here. With you.”

Supporters welcomed her at a church in Lara state, west of the capital, Caracas. Dozens gathered to greet her, with some applauding, embracing her and recording the moment on their mobile phones.

“Long live freedom,” one supporter shouted as Machado entered the church.

She later traveled towards Caracas, stopping along the way to meet supporters.

Edmundo Gonzalez, another prominent opposition figure, welcomed her return in a post on X, saying he would join her “very soon”. He described the day as important for Venezuelans and said her return would help guide the country's political process.

Uncertainty over elections

Machado's return comes amid questions about Venezuela's political transition and the United States' role in shaping its future.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, a former ally of Maduro, remains in office, while the Trump administration has supported a process focused on stabilizing the country before new elections are held.

Asked about Machado's return, US President Donald Trump said he hoped she was safe and described her as “a very nice woman”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the conditions that allowed Machado to return safely resulted directly from US-supported reconciliation talks.

Rubio said Washington expected all political groups' freedoms to be respected. He added that the talks offered an opportunity to achieve free and fair elections and establish a lasting democracy.

The US administration has argued that Venezuela must first stabilize its economy and rebuild key institutions, including its courts and electoral council, before holding new elections.

Machado's return places renewed attention on the opposition's role in the country's political future, as Venezuelans await clarity on when elections may take place.

Video and inputs: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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