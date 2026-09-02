Migration opens new avenues for education, careers and business

Families, professionals and entrepreneurs are exploring international pathways
Dubai: Education, career opportunities, business prospects and long-term residency are among the factors driving growing interest in overseas migration among families and professionals in the region.
Migration advisers say prospective migrants are increasingly looking beyond the visa process itself, assessing education systems, employment opportunities, business environments and settlement prospects before choosing a destination. And the UAE is one of the top destinations in the world for foreign workers to settle down for secure future for their families.
Among the options being explored by applicants are residency programmes, digital nomad routes and business and entrepreneur migration programmes, as well as education and career pathways.
The growing interest in international mobility comes amid a significant rise in global migration. United Nations figures show that 304 million people were living outside their country of birth in 2024, compared with 154 million in 1990.
Golden Tulip Migration Services said it is assisting families, professionals and entrepreneurs exploring migration and residency options in different parts of the world.
The company said its services include eligibility assessments, pathway selection, documentation and application guidance. It also provides access to licensed lawyers and legal professionals in destination countries where specialist legal advice is required.
Major hub
The UAE’s position as a major international business and employment hub has also contributed to the movement of people across borders, with residents from more than 200 nationalities living and working in the country.
“Migration should not be viewed simply as obtaining a visa; it is about preparing for a completely new chapter of life,” said Ayesha Mohammed of Golden Tulip Migration Services.
She said applicants have different priorities, with education, career advancement, business opportunities and long-term security among the key considerations.
As immigration policies and eligibility criteria continue to change, applicants are being encouraged to assess different pathways carefully and ensure that their applications comply with the latest requirements in their chosen destination.