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Yemen government moves to designate Houthis a terrorist organisation

Draft law criminalising Houthi activities gets Yemen government nod

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Yemen Cabinet approves law to label Houthis as a terrorist group
Yemen Cabinet approves law to label Houthis as a terrorist group

Yemen’s Cabinet has approved a draft law designating the Houthi militia as a “terrorist organisation” and criminalising its activities and financing, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Sunday.

The Cabinet instructed officials to complete the relevant constitutional and legal procedures following a meeting in Aden, the government’s temporary capital, chaired by Prime Minister Shaya Al-Zindani.

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According to Yemen’s official news agency SABA, the Cabinet said the country was at a “crucial stage” in efforts to restore sovereignty over its entire territory and end what it described as the Iran-financed Houthi coup.

The decision came a day after an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed 12 people and injured at least 309 others. The attack drew widespread condemnation from Arab, regional and international governments, KUNA reported.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaYemenhouthis

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