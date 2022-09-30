Dubai: An Egyptian woman, aided by her family members, has killed her pharmacist husband by throwing him down from a fifth-floor balcony over his second marriage, local media reported.
The crime sparked a debate on social media, some of who demanded maximum punishment for the culprits. The victim is said to be working outside Egypt and returned to the country for vacation.
The dispute between the couple arose after he got married again. His wife is said to have called her father, brothers and some “thugs” to her house to force her husband to divorce his second wife. However, when he refused they severely beat him up before throwing him from the balcony of the fifth floor in front of his son.
The unnamed victim’s family accused their daughter-in law and her family of killing their son after torturing him to divorce his second wife and sign some papers in favour of his first wife.
After he surrendered to their demands, the victim was thrown off the balcony. Then they took his body to a hospital alleging that he had committed suicide.
However, upon questioning, the victim’s wife and her family appeared confused, which raised police suspicion. Upon interrogation, they admitted to killing him.