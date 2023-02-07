Dubai: A heart-wrenching moment was captured in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake when a Syrian woman, trapped beneath the rubble of her collapsed home, gave birth to a baby boy and died, Syrian media reported.
Despite the most unfavourable conditions, medics in the Jindires area, north of Aleppo, were able to deliver the baby and take it out from under the rubble to safety, but could not save his mother.
Now the baby happens to be the only survivor in the family as all of his siblings also lost their lives in the disaster.
News of the baby’s birth and his mother’s death quickly spread, and a video of a man carrying the tiny newborn away from the rubble went viral on social media.
As the world mourned the loss of thousands of lives in the earthquake, the story of the newborn touched the hearts of millions.
The baby, who has been named “Miracle” by those who are caring for him, has become a symbol of hope and resilience in the face of tragedy.
Syria’s war-torn city of Aleppo is among the areas that have borne the brunt of the earthquake, which also devastated parts of southern Turkey.
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 04:17 local time on Monday at a depth of 17.9km near the Turkish city of Gaziantep. Twelve hours later, a second quake, which was nearly as large, struck 130km to the north.