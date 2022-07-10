Cairo: A calf, meant for the sacrificial rite during the Eid Al Adha or feast of sacrifice, had escape and stormed a local coffeehouse in an Egyptian Nile Delta province, causing havoc, local media reported.
The animal broke into the café in the provincial city of Bayala on the first day of the Eid, destroying part of the place before some men managed to bring the calf under control, according to Al Youm Al Saba newspaper, citing witnesses.
“The calf, which had escaped from some locals, caused panic and destroyed some contents of the café,” a witness, named Mohammed Saad, told the paper.
“A number of youth later managed to control it as it was trying to ascend a high site in the café. They placed a piece of cloth on its face in their attempt to control it. They also tied its
legs and led it away,” he added.
A video of the incident circulating on social media showed what looked like a buffalo running amock inside a cafe while young men trying to control it.
During Eid Al Adha, Muslims, who can afford it, sacrifice animals such as sheep, goats, camels and cows, commemorating the Prophet Ebrahim’s willingness to slay his son Ismael at Allah’s command. As the Prophet and Ismael showed unwavering obedience to the divine order, Allah sent a ram slaughtered in the son’s stead.