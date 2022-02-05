BAB BERRED, Morocco: After nerve-wracking efforts that spanned days, Moroccan rescue workers are close to saving five-year-old boy Ryan trapped in a well for a four days ago.

The complex and risky earth-moving operation has gripped residents of the North African kingdom and sparked a huge wave of sympathy across the globe.

Rayan fell some 32 metres (100 feet) down the empty shaft in the remote village of Ighrane in Chefchaouen province on Tuesday afternoon.

Thousands of people gathered around the site of the accident, surrounded by olive trees, where the tension was palpable.

The shaft, just 45 centimetres (18 inches) across, was too narrow to reach the boy, and widening it was deemed too risky - so earth-movers dug a wide slope into the hill to reach the boy from the side.

The operation was made more complex by the mix of rocky and sandy soils and the risk of a landslide.

Earlier, Moroccan media reported that rescuers managed to deliver oxygen and water to the bottom of the well on Thursday, but authorities stopped giving any updates on the child's condition.

As the sun went down on Friday evening, rescuers worked under floodlights in the final delicate stage of the operation, digging a three-metre (10-foot) tunnel to safely extract the boy. Authorities announced Ryan is alive and his mother was allowed to see her son through camera.

The teams have been working around the clock, turning the landscape into a construction site.

Search crews first used five bulldozers over days to dig vertically to a depth of more than 31 meters, according to Morocco's official MAP news agency. Then on Friday, they started excavating a horizontal tunnel to reach the trapped boy, MAP said, adding that experts in topographical engineering were called upon for help.

Work was temporarily halted, but resumed later.

#SaveRayan

The boy's mother told Moroccan media that Rayan had been playing nearby when he disappeared on Tuesday afternoon.

"The whole family went out to look for him then we realised that he'd fallen down the well," she said with tears in her eyes.

"I'm still keeping up hope that we'll get him out alive."

The MAP news agency said medics were on site to check on the boy once he is extracted.

Authorities also have a helicopter on standby to take the child to hospital once he is extracted, national news channel 2M said.

The drama has sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with the Arabic hashtag #SaveRayan going viral across North Africa.

Moroccan footballer and Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi mentioned the rescue efforts on social media, alongside emojis of a broken heart and hands together in prayer.

Manchester City's Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez also joined the chorus of solidarity, sharing a picture of Rayan on Facebook alongside the hashtag "Stay Strong".

The boy's fate has attracted crowds of people to the site of the operation and parked cars lined the roads around the village.

Authorities had called on the public to "let the rescuers do their job and save this child."