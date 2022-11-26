Dubai: An Egyptian man has ruined the wedding day of his daughter after she divorced his wife announcing it on a microphone and in full view of the public, local media reported.
A video of the shocking incident has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the man is heard wishing his daughter and her husband a happy married life, then surprisingly divorcing his wife for unknown reasons.
The incident took place in Damietta Governoratec located in the northeastern part of the country.
According to media reports, the couple had some disputes before the wedding of their daughter, but no one expected that the man would divorce his wife on a happy occasion. The wedding is said to have been called off following the incident.
Egypt has seen a 14 per cent increase in the divorce rate compared to a slight 0.5 per cent increase in marriage rates, according to the official statistics agency, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).
CAPMAS’ Annual Bulletin of Marriage and Divorce Statistics for the year 2021 indicated that the number of marriage deeds issued in the country reached 880,041 in 2021 compared to 876,015 in 2020; a slight increase of 0.5 per cent. Divorces, however, rose to 245,777, compared to 222,036 cases the previous year, an increase of 14.7 per cent.