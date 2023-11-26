Dubai: The Egyptian Public Prosecution has ordered the detention of a truck driver for four days pending investigations into an incident that caused a bridge to collapse on one of Giza Governorate’s most renowned streets, Ahmed Orabi Street in the Mohandessin area. The driver is facing accusations of negligence leading to the crash.
Investigations revealed that the truck, which was loaded with asphalt, had its “tipper” — the back part of the truck — left open after unloading. As the driver proceeded towards Sudan Street, the open tipper collided with the pedestrian bridge. This collision resulted in part of the bridge collapsing, with one portion falling to the ground and the other remaining suspended above the truck.
The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Although the bridge’s collapse halted traffic on the vital street connecting several areas of the governorate, there were no reported injuries or fatalities.
Egyptian authorities mobilised rescue teams and cranes to remove the debris and manage the traffic flow.
The security services pursued the driver and detained him.