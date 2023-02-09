Kahramanmaraş, Turkey: As part of the UAE's 'Gallant Knight/2' operation, the mother, son, and two daughters of a Syrian family were rescued from the ruins of their fallen home by Emirati search and rescue crew after the recent earthquake in Turkey.
The search and rescue crew was accompanied by The Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the operation, which took place in the Kahramanmaraş province and lasted for more than five hours before the family was saved.
Prior to being sent to a nearby hospital to continue their full medical recovery, the Emirati medical professionals gave the family immediate support.
The family's friends and relatives present at the scene of the collapsed house thanked the Emirati search and rescue teams' efforts and high level of professionalism during the process of pulling the family members from under the rubble.
They also praised the support of the Turkish authorities for relief efforts.
The quakes killed more than 16,000 people in Turkey and Syria.
UAE field hospital in Hatay province
A UAE field hospital is operating in the Turkish province of Hatay, where medical personnel attend to the injured in Gaziantep. The UAE's medical team is deployed to the scene, working from the disaster area.
The coastal province of Hatay, is one of the regions most severely damaged by the deadliest earthquake in more than a decade. Aid is being delivered after relief materials are flown into the earthquake zones' airports in Gaziantep and Adana.
6,000 buildings destroyed
In southern Turkey, more than 6,000 structures were demolished, and rescuers are still digging people out from under the rubble. In Hatay alone, more than 1,200 buildings have been destroyed, Turkey’s government has said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency in 10 worst-hit provinces for the next three months.