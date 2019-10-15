American troops have pulled out of the Manbij area, where US outposts were set up in 2017

Washington - A US official said the approximately 1,000 US troops being withdrawn from northern Syria will reposition in Iraq, Kuwait and possibly Jordan.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive planning for a US pullout amid heavy fighting between Turkish and Syrian Kurdish forces.

The official says the American troops have pulled out of the Manbij area, where US outposts were set up in 2017. Troops are consolidating their positions to prepare to fly out of the country soon.

The official says US troops based in Iraq could conduct cross-border operations against Daesh in Syria as they did before creating the now-abandoned partnership with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.