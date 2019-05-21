Washington - Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan said Tuesday that the United States had “put on hold” the Iranian threat to its interests, following a spike in tensions that has seen the US dispatch bomber aircraft to the region.

“I think our steps were very prudent and we’ve put on hold the potential for attacks on Americans,” the acting defence secretary said, as he prepared to brief lawmakers on the Gulf tensions.

“I’d say we’re in a period where the threat remains high and our job is to make sure that there is no miscalculation by the Iranians,” Shanahan added.

President Donald Trump’s administration charged Tuesday it was “quite possible” Iran was responsible for sabotage of Gulf oil interests but said its robust response had stopped potential attacks on Americans.