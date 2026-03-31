Shelly Kittleson kidnapped by armed men in daylight attack in central Baghdad
Dubai: An American female journalist was kidnapped in central Baghdad, Iraq’s Interior Ministry said on Tuesday, in an incident that has renewed concerns over the safety of media workers in the country.
Authorities said the abduction of journalist Shelly Kittleson took place in broad daylight on a busy street, with surveillance footage showing armed men intercepting her vehicle, forcing her out and fleeing the scene in full view of passers-by.
The Interior Ministry said security forces launched an immediate operation, arresting one suspect following a pursuit, while search efforts continue to track down the remaining perpetrators.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Western officials and media organisations have voiced concern, urging Iraqi authorities to ensure her safe and swift release.
Although security has improved in recent years, kidnappings and attacks by armed groups still pose risks, particularly to journalists and foreign nationals operating in Iraq.