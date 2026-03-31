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US female journalist abducted in Baghdad, Iraqi forces launch manhunt

Shelly Kittleson kidnapped by armed men in daylight attack in central Baghdad

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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US female journalist abducted in Baghdad, Iraqi forces launch manhunt
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Dubai: An American female journalist was kidnapped in central Baghdad, Iraq’s Interior Ministry said on Tuesday, in an incident that has renewed concerns over the safety of media workers in the country.

Authorities said the abduction of journalist Shelly Kittleson took place in broad daylight on a busy street, with surveillance footage showing armed men intercepting her vehicle, forcing her out and fleeing the scene in full view of passers-by.

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The Interior Ministry said security forces launched an immediate operation, arresting one suspect following a pursuit, while search efforts continue to track down the remaining perpetrators.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Western officials and media organisations have voiced concern, urging Iraqi authorities to ensure her safe and swift release.

Although security has improved in recent years, kidnappings and attacks by armed groups still pose risks, particularly to journalists and foreign nationals operating in Iraq.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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