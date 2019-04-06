Military vehicles of Misrata forces, under the protection of Tripoli's forces, are seen in Tajura neighborhood, east of Tripoli, Libya April 6, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS

Tripoli- The United Nations is determined to hold Libya’s national conference on possible elections on time despite a surge of fighting in the country’s eight-year conflict, a senior UN envoy said on Saturday.

Clashes near Tripoli continued for a third day as Libyan general Khalifa Haftar’s troops pushed towards the capital. Militias allied to the Fayaz Al Serraj government based in Tripoli fought forces under Hafter, capturing 100 of his soldiers and waging an air strike on one of his positions.

G7 foreign ministers warned eastern Haftar to desist from his thrust on the capital Tripoli.

Gassan Salame was speaking to reporters in Tripoli a day after Haftar’s forces said they had advanced into the capital’s southern outskirts and taken its former international airport.

The offensive by Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), allied to a parallel administration based in the eastern city Benghazi, escalated a power struggle that has fractured the oil-producing country since the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

The United Nations aims to stage a conference in the southwestern town of Ghadames on April 14-16 to weigh elections as a way out of the country’s factional anarchy, which has seen Islamist militants establish a toehold in some areas.

Salame, then UN special envoy to Libya, said he was striving to prevent the new crisis from getting out of control.

“We have worked for one year for this national conference, we won’t give up this political work quickly,” he said.

We know that holding the conference in this difficult time of escalation and fighting is a difficult matter. But we are determined to hold it on time unless compelling circumstances force us not to.” At a G7 meeting in France, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he and his counterparts had agreed they must exert pressure on those responsible for the intensification of fighting in Libya, especially Haftar.

Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Haftar must heed international warnings to halt his advance on Tripoli or else “we will see what can be done”.

In Cairo on Saturday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the crisis in neighbouring Libya could not be resolved through military means, though insecurity there had long been a source of worry.

“Egypt has supported from the beginning a political agreement as a tool to prevent any military solution” in Libya, Shoukry said during a joint news conference with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov broadcast on state TV.

Lavrov said Russia wanted all political forces in Libya to find an agreement and warned against foreign meddling there.