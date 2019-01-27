Weekly marches have been held in the village of Al Mughayir for the past two months against extremist colonist outpost of Mevo Shiloh, which even the Israeli regime agrees is illegal. Dozens of Palestinians have been attacked and seriously wounded over the past two months in this village. The colonists prevent the villagers from accessing their land, destroy their crops and graze their flocks in their fields. The Palestinians’ cars have been damaged and defaced with offensive graffiti. All this as the occupying power looks on.