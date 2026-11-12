GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

UN calls for urgent entry of winter supplies into Gaza

Delays in Gaza winter supplies could lead to dire humanitarian consequences

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Displaced Palestinians attempt to clear a water puddle outside their flooded tents amid heavy rainfall in Gaza City's Al-Remal neighbourhood on November 7, 2026.
Displaced Palestinians attempt to clear a water puddle outside their flooded tents amid heavy rainfall in Gaza City's Al-Remal neighbourhood on November 7, 2026.
AFP-OMAR AL-QATTAA

NEW YORK: UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher has warned of the grave consequences of continued delays in delivering essential winter supplies to Gaza, according to the UAE news agency WAM.

Fletcher said delays, blockages and funding cuts were putting lives at risk, stressing the urgent need for supplies to help Palestinians withstand winter conditions.

He warned that rain and severe weather posed serious risks to people without adequate shelter, which could have been mitigated by providing suitable tents and essential winter supplies and allowing Palestinians access to open areas less prone to flooding.

The UN's response plan includes durable shelter, warm clothes, blankets, bedding, safe heating solutions, generators, fuel, engine oil, spare parts and equipment to pump out water, remove debris and clear explosive ordnance.

Fletcher called for all crossings into Gaza to be opened, humanitarian NGO partners to be allowed to operate, commercial markets to function, an end to what he described as collective punishment, and adequate funding for the humanitarian response plan.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia intercepts two more cruise missiles

42m ago12m read
US targets IRGC weapons routes through Caspian Sea

US targets IRGC weapons routes through Caspian Sea

48m ago3m read
Saudi coalition intercepted 3 missiles fired at Riyadh

Saudi coalition intercepted 3 missiles fired at Riyadh

1m read
This photograph of Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al Saadi (left), with Qasem Soleimani, was featured on Al Saadi's Snapchat account, according to a federal criminal complaint. Soleimani was the Iranian commander who was killed in January 2020 by a US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump at Baghdad International Airport.

From NY jail, Iran-linked plot targeted US base in UK

4m read