Gaza floods leave 350,000 Palestinians without shelter

“This is the first day of rain, and of course we are already flooded. What will happen if it rains again the next day?” she told Reuters.

The agency said four additional vacuum trucks had entered Gaza through the International Committee of the Red Cross during the week, joining eight others delivered over the previous month.

Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people have been killed since Israel launched its military offensive following the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, which killed around 1,200 people in Israel.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.