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UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Israel’s Consulate in Istanbul

Abu Dhabi stresses need to safeguard embassies and staff amid rising regional tensions

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A general view of Istanbul.
A general view of Istanbul.
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ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the terrorist attack targeting the premises of the State of Israel’s Consulate in Istanbul.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the UAE’s categorical rejection of such attacks, emphasising the necessity of protecting diplomatic premises, missions, and their personnel in accordance with international law and norms, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic premises and the protection of diplomatic staff.

The Ministry further expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability, in contravention of international law.

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