Abu Dhabi: The UAE reiterated the need to abide by international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative regarding the Palestine cause.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has underlined the importance of commitment to international law and UN Security Council resolutions stating that Israeli colonies in the Occupied Territories are illegal.

The UAE calls for compliance with UN Security Council resolutions that required Israel to halt colony activities in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The UAE called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities to provide international protection to the Palestinian people and address Israeli policies breaching international law.

“The UAE considers the continued construction of colonies in the West Bank is in breach of international resolutions that affirmed the historical and established rights of the Palestinian people in the West Bank and East Jerusalem,” the ministry said in the statement.