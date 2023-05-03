Dubai: The UAE has strongly condemned the storming of the Saudi Cultural Attaché building in the Sudanese capital Khartoum by an armed group that vandalised and seized some of its property.
The UAE stressed the importance of protecting diplomatic buildings according to the norms and charters that govern and regulate diplomatic work, a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said.
The UAE expressed its strong condemnation of such criminal acts, and its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability and contradict moral and human values and principles.
The ministry stressed the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and moving forward in the transitional phase to reach the desired political and security stability in Sudan.