Dubai: Current political turmoil in Sudan nearly a month after the overthrow of president Omar Al Bashir, long supported by Islamists, is the outcome of the Muslim Brotherhood’s military rule in the country, Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Sunday.

Last month, the army deposed and detained Al Bashir in response to four months of mass protests against his 30-year rule.

The country’s interim military rulers and protest leaders are locked in a standoff over the creation of a military-civilian council to run Sudan until elections are held.

The UAE has offered financial aid to post-Al Bashir rulers.

“Important to remember that current political discontent in Sudan is primarily rejection of the Muslim Brotherhood’s long military rule,” Gargash said in a tweet.

“As Sudan searches for an equilibrium between change & stability, the Brotherhood’s role cannot be masked,” he added in English.

Several Arab countries, including the UAE, have banned the Brotherhood due to the group’s radical ideology and destabilising acts.