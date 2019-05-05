Dubai: Current political turmoil in Sudan nearly a month after the overthrow of president Omar Al Bashir, long supported by Islamists, is the outcome of the Muslim Brotherhood’s military rule in the country, Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Sunday.
Last month, the army deposed and detained Al Bashir in response to four months of mass protests against his 30-year rule.
Important to remember that current political discontent in Sudan is primarily rejection of the Muslim Brotherhood’s long military rule.
The country’s interim military rulers and protest leaders are locked in a standoff over the creation of a military-civilian council to run Sudan until elections are held.
The UAE has offered financial aid to post-Al Bashir rulers.
“Important to remember that current political discontent in Sudan is primarily rejection of the Muslim Brotherhood’s long military rule,” Gargash said in a tweet.
“As Sudan searches for an equilibrium between change & stability, the Brotherhood’s role cannot be masked,” he added in English.
Several Arab countries, including the UAE, have banned the Brotherhood due to the group’s radical ideology and destabilising acts.
Last week, Gargash called for an “orderly and stable transition” in Sudan and warned against chaos in the East African country. Last month, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia pledged to offer an aid package of 3 billion dollars to Sudan to help the country overcome hardships.