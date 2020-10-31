Cairo: The UAE will be the first Arab country to open a consulate in the disputed Western Sahara controlled by Morocco.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, announced that the UAE will open a consulate in the city of Layoune in Sahara during a phone call this week with Moroccan King Mohammed VI, the official Moroccan news agency reported.
The Moroccan monarch praised Sheikh Mohammed for the UAE move calling it an “important and historic decision”, which he said “supports the kingdom’s territorial unity on this part of its soil,” the agency added.
King Mohammed VI also voiced deep appreciation for the UAE decision making it the first Arab country to open a consulate in the region.
Several African countries have opened consulates in Western Sahara, backing Morocco’s claim to the region.