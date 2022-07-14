Abu Dhabi: The UAE has pledged $2 billion to help develop a series of food parks in India to tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East, the UAE, India, the US and Israel said on Thursday. The idea is to bring farmers, processors and retailers together in one place using the latest climate technology to minimise waste, conserve water and maximise crop yields.

The four countries would also advance renewable energy projects in India, they said in a statement. “US and Israeli private sectors will be invited to lend their expertise and offer innovative solutions that contribute to the overall sustainability of the project,” the statement said.

The announcement came ahead of a virtual summit held by US. President Joe Biden with UAE, Israeli and Indian leaders that was set to focus on food security and clean energy amid fears of global food shortages caused by the war in Ukraine.

Participating in the 'I2U2' virtual summit, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has reaffirmed the importance of making the most of big challenges to overcome differences and achieve stability and peace.

“Seeking to achieve peace is a common factor between the four nations,” Sheikh Mohamed stressed.

Sheikh Mohamed said partnership is the only way to surpass differences, and hence economic cooperation is the best way to achieve stability and peace.

“I also hope that our quartet will be a model for those who desire peace and prosperity,’’ he said in his opening remarks.

"There's an enormous need around the world for infrastructure," Biden said. "Right now there's a vacuum."

As part of the initiative, the 'I2U2' will also advance a hybrid renewable energy project in India's Gujarat state with 300 megawatts of wind and solar capacity.

Lapid said: “Anyone who understands that we live in a new world with new challenges would succeed and flourish.’’

He added that, “In the 21st century, challenges are local, but the solutions are global.’’

Russia and Ukraine are the world’s third and fourth largest grain exporters, respectively, while Russia is also a key fuel and fertiliser exporter. The war has disrupted their exports, pushed world food prices to record levels and triggered protests in developing countries already contending with elevated food prices due to COVID-related supply chain disruptions.