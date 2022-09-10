Dubai: Two Egyptian brothers have killed their 76-year-old mother by setting her on fire to get the home she was living in, local media reported.
It all began when Buhaira police received a report from Shubrakhit Central Hospital saying that a woman suffering from first-degree burns had been brought to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.
On questioning, the police suspected foul play when the two appeared confused. The duo finally admitted that they had killed their mother to sell her home.
They confessed to the police that they waited for their mother to sleep, poured gasoline on her body before committing the crime. The brothers have been arrested and will be referred to the public prosecution.
Hardly a day passes by in Egypt without local media reporting a grisly crime, triggering fears of a spike in violence in the country of over 100 million people.