People mourn at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan. Image Credit: REUTERS

Ankara: Turkey’s foreign ministry said on Friday it summoned the U.S. ambassador to Ankara over a resolution passed by U.S. lawmakers recognising the mass killings of Armenians a century ago as a genocide, adding it conveyed Turkey’s dismay over the decision.

The resolution was passed unanimously by the U.S. Senate on Thursday, in a historic move that has enraged Turkey and dealt a blow to the already fragile ties between the NATO allies.