ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Monday released pending trial an Israeli footballer who was detained after displaying a message referring to the Israel-Hamas war during a first division match, the DHA news agency reported.

Sagiv Jehezkel, 28, displayed a bandage on his wrist reading “100 days. 07/10” next to the Star of David after scoring a goal for Antalyaspor against Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Earlier, Turkish prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation over Jehezkel’s alleged “incitement to hate”, and his club tore up the player’s contract for “exhibiting behaviour that goes against our country’s sensitivities”.

In testimony to the police, Jehezkel said he “did not intend to provoke anyone. I am not a pro-war person,” the private DHA news agency reported.

The message on the bandage referred to the 100 days of the Israel-Hamas war commemorated on Sunday, and the hostages held since Palestinian militants killed about 1,140 people and abducted around 250 others in their October 9 attack.

'Shame on you'

Jehezkel’s detention, meanwhile, sparked outrage in Israel.

“Shame on you, Turkish government,” Israeli former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet wrote on X.

Israel says 132 hostages are still being held in Gaza.

In retaliation, Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and launched a relentless military campaign that has killed at least 23,968 people in the Palestinian territory, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

‘Never disrespected anyone’

Jehezkel’s display of the Star of David - the official symbol on the Israeli flag - clashed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s harsh condemnation of Israel’s military actions and support for the Palestinian cause.

The player said he never intended to get involved in politics and was careful to respect Turkish cultural sensitivities since signing with the Mediterranean coast club in September.

“After all, there are also Israeli soldiers taken prisoner in Gaza. I am someone who believes that this 100-day period should end now. I want the war to end. That’s why I showed the sign,” he reportedly told the police.

“I am someone who has nothing to do with politics. Since my arrival, I have not done anything related to politics,” he said.

“Since the day I arrived, I have never disrespected anyone. The point I wanted to draw attention to was the end of the war.”

Antalyaspor said it had sacked the Israeli player, accusing him of having “acted against the values of our country”.

“Our board will never allow behaviour against the sensitivities of our country no matter it costs championship or trophy,” the club said on X, formerly Twitter.