Tunis: Kais Saied, President of Tunisia, received Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
He also invited Saied to visit the UAE, under the framework of the strong ties between the two countries and their mutual will to reinforce them in all areas.
During the meeting, both sides discussed areas of mutual cooperation and ways of developing them in many areas, including in terms of economic development.
They also addressed the latest regional developments and assessed several regional and international issues of mutual concern, including Libya.
On his arrival at Carthage International Airport, Sheikh Abdullah and his delegation were received by Sabri Bachtobji, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, who is in charge of the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The meeting was attended by Rashid Mohammed Al Mansouri, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia.