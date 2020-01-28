Kais Saied, President of Tunisia, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed, to President Saied, the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. He also invited President Saied to visit the UAE on behalf of the country’s leadership, under the framework of the strong ties between the two countries and their mutual will to reinforce them in all area WAM Image Credit: