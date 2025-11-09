GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Three Egyptians held hostage in Mali, militant group demands $5m ransom

Al Qaeda calls kidnappings a blow to ‘Russian supporters’ amid Mali crisis

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Geese walk in the road as trucks cross the border between Ivory Coast and Mali in village of Nigoun, near Tengrela, on October 31, 2025.
Geese walk in the road as trucks cross the border between Ivory Coast and Mali in village of Nigoun, near Tengrela, on October 31, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: An Al Qaeda–linked militant group has demanded a $5 million ransom for the release of three Egyptian nationals kidnapped in Mali, accusing one of the hostages, a businessman, of collaborating with Malian authorities, Al Masry Al Youm reported.

In a statement broadcast on its propaganda platforms, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) described the operation as a “strike against supporters of the Russian occupation,” referring to Mali’s collaboration with Russian forces from the Africa Corps.

So far, neither the Malian government nor the Egyptian embassy in Bamako has issued an official response. However, diplomatic sources confirmed they received formal notification of the abductions and said security forces have begun search and reconnaissance operations in the area where the hostages were taken.

The kidnapping is part of a broader escalation by the group against the Bamako government, which is attempting to impose an economic blockade by cutting off key supply routes to the capital. The campaign has led to severe fuel shortages, closure of schools and universities, and price hikes exceeding 200% on basic goods.

Field reports indicate that JNIM now controls nearly 80% of gold production in the Kayes region, a resource believed to fund its military and logistical operations. The region has seen increasing incidents of lorries being torched and drivers abducted.

The situation highlights the deteriorating security environment across Mali and the wider Sahel, where armed groups are exploiting weak state control, economic hardship, and geopolitical tensions to expand their influence.

Related Topics:
Egypt

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India’s Abhishek Sharma hits a shot during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Australia and India at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast on November 06, 2025.

India clinch 48-run win over Australia to take 2-1 lead

2m read
This handout photo taken and released on November 4, 2025 by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows coast guard personnel evacuating people from their flooded homes following heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Kalmaegi in Cebu province, central Philippines.

Philippines: Typhoon Tino kills 26, displaces thousands

3m read
This handout photo taken and released on November 4, 2025 by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows coast guard personnel evacuating people from their flooded homes following heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Kalmaegi in Cebu province, central Philippines.

Typhoon kills 5, strands thousands in Philippines

3m read
A speedboat of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard patrols as the USS Gravely warship is seen at a distance from Port of Spain on October 26, 2025.

Maduro suspends Trinidad and Tobago gas accord

1m read