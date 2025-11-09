Three Egyptians held hostage in Mali, militant group demands $5m ransom

Al Qaeda calls kidnappings a blow to ‘Russian supporters’ amid Mali crisis
Dubai: An Al Qaeda–linked militant group has demanded a $5 million ransom for the release of three Egyptian nationals kidnapped in Mali, accusing one of the hostages, a businessman, of collaborating with Malian authorities, Al Masry Al Youm reported.
In a statement broadcast on its propaganda platforms, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) described the operation as a “strike against supporters of the Russian occupation,” referring to Mali’s collaboration with Russian forces from the Africa Corps.
So far, neither the Malian government nor the Egyptian embassy in Bamako has issued an official response. However, diplomatic sources confirmed they received formal notification of the abductions and said security forces have begun search and reconnaissance operations in the area where the hostages were taken.
The kidnapping is part of a broader escalation by the group against the Bamako government, which is attempting to impose an economic blockade by cutting off key supply routes to the capital. The campaign has led to severe fuel shortages, closure of schools and universities, and price hikes exceeding 200% on basic goods.
Field reports indicate that JNIM now controls nearly 80% of gold production in the Kayes region, a resource believed to fund its military and logistical operations. The region has seen increasing incidents of lorries being torched and drivers abducted.
The situation highlights the deteriorating security environment across Mali and the wider Sahel, where armed groups are exploiting weak state control, economic hardship, and geopolitical tensions to expand their influence.
