Protestors shout slogans during a demonstration against Turkish government's economic policies in Istanbul, Turkey, on December 22, 2018. The demonstration in Bakirkoy Square, on the European side of the city, was organised by the KESK, a confederation of public service workers unions, in response to high inflation in recent months. / AFP / Yasin AKGUL Image Credit: AFP

Protestors march as they take part in a demonstration against Turkish government's economic policies in Istanbul, Turkey, on December 22, 2018. The demonstration in Bakirkoy Square, on the European side of the city, was organised by the KESK, a confederation of public service workers unions, in response to high inflation in recent months. / AFP / Yasin AKGUL Image Credit: AFP

