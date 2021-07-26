Ousted Prime Minister is at his home and not under arrest, source says

Supporters of Tunisian President Kais Said chant slogans denouncing Assembly speaker and Islamist Ennahda party leader Rached Ghannouchi in front of the Parliament which was cordoned-off in the capital Tunis on July 26, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

Tunis: The head of Tunisia’s Islamist-inspired Ennahdha, the largest party in parliament, led a sit-in protest on Monday in front of the legislature after the army blocked him from entering, AFP photographers said.

Rached Ghannouchi, who is also speaker of the legislature, had tried to gain access from 3am (0200 GMT), hours after Said suspended parliament and fired the prime minister, in a move decried by Ennahdha as a “coup d’etat”.

Supporters of Tunisia's biggest political party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, gather outside the parliament building in Tunis, on July 26, 2021. Police officers stand guard as supporters of Ennahda gather outside the parliament building in Tunis. Soldiers cordon-off the Parliament in the capital Tunis on July 26, 2021. Members of the Tunisian military prevent speaker and Islamist Ennahda party leader Rached Ghannouchi's motorcade from entering the parliament which they cordoned-off in the capital Tunis on July 26, 2021

Several hundred supporters of Said also gathered in front of parliament on Monday, chanting slogans against Ennahdha and blocking followers of the party from reaching the building. The two camps threw stones and bottles at one another, an AFP photographer said.

The president on Sunday evening announced that he had fired Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and that he was suspending parliament for 30 days.

His controversial move comes after a prolonged period of deadlock between the president, prime minister and legislature, which has crippled management of a coronavirus crisis that has seen deaths surge to among the highest per capita rates in the world.

It also comes despite presidential powers being largely confined to security and diplomacy under a constitution that enshrines a parliamentary democracy.

Ousted Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi is at his home and not under arrest, one source close to him and two Tunisian security sources said on Monday after Said dismissed him on Sunday in a move critics called a coup.