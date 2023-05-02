Dubai: After a 10-year separation, a Syrian father was finally reunited with his daughter at Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport.
Hala, now 13, was left in Syria with her uncle when her father had to leave the country. After her uncle passed away, Hala lived with her stepmother who eventually moved to Turkey.
The father, who was not named, and daughter kept in touch, but many difficulties prevented them from being together. In 2019, the father contacted the International Committee of the Red Cross in Amman for help.
With the cooperation of the Jordan Red Crescent, the Turkish Red Crescent, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the committee was able to bring the father and daughter together in Jordan.
The emotional reunion was made possible with the assistance of the Jordanian government, who facilitated Hala’s entry and accompanying procedures.
A video of the moment the father met his daughter at the airport has gone viral on social media, capturing the heartwarming embrace that lasted for several minutes. In the video, the father can be seen hugging his daughter with tears in his eyes, expressing his overwhelming emotions at the reunion.
The committee expressed gratitude for the government’s support and the opportunity to reunite the family, fulfilling the father’s long-awaited wish.