State news agency says missiles launched from over occupied Golan Heights

Damascus: Syrian air defences intercepted missiles over the capital Damascus on Thursday, state media reported.

“Our air defences intercepted hostile targets over the skies of Damascus,” state agency SANA said.

It said the “missiles were launched from over the occupied Golan Heights”.

Several missiles were intercepted before they could reach their targets, it added.

An AFP correspondent in Damascus heard large blasts.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights blamed the attack on Israel, which has not claimed responsibility.

The Britain-based monitor said the attack targeted Iran-backed militias near the capital, with some missiles hitting their intended targets.