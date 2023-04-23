Dubai: The Syrian Artists Syndicate announced on Saturday the passing of well-known Syrian actor Mohammed Kanou, who died at the age of 49 after suffering a heart attack. Kanou had recently performed Umrah with his daughter before his death.
Kanou was a household name in Syria and throughout the Arab world, having gained popularity with his roles in a number of comedy and drama series. Among his notable works were the famous comedy series “Maraya,” which aired from 1995 to 2006, and “Bab Al Hara” (Door of the Alley), where he played the character of Abu Selim.
Born on September 26, 1973, Kanou started his acting career in 1995 alongside Syrian star Yasser Al Azma. He also appeared in the series “Bab Al Hara,” which documented life in Syria during the French mandate, where he played the role of “Saeed Al Humaimati.”
The Syrian Artists Syndicate expressed deep sadness at the loss of Kanou, and offered their condolences to his family and loved ones. Kanou had also recently mourned the death of a series character named Shoman he starred in Al Arabji series only a week ago.