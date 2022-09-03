Dubai: A young man has committed suicide by shooting himself while attending the funeral of his lover, who had also shot herself as the families rejected their relationship, local media reported.
The incident in Deir Ez Zor Governorate in northeastern Syria shocked the country.
It all started when the girl’s family forbade her from marrying her sweetheart because they intended to compel her to wed someone else who was already married to two women. Unable to bear the rejection and pressure from the family, she shot herself using her father’s gun.
Feeling bereaved by the loss of his lover, the young man committed suicide during her funeral among mourners. Media reports said the two families have been engaged in a bitter private vendetta.