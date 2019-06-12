Beirut - Syria’s state-run news agency said Wednesday that the Israeli regime attacked a military position in southern Syria, causing material damage.

SANA said Syrian air defences were able to shoot down some of the Israeli missiles before they reached their target during the early morning attack on Al Harra hill.

The agency said that “after the aggression,” the Israeli military began jamming Syrian military radars.

Israel does not usually comment on reports concerning its strikes in neighbouring Syria, though it has recently acknowledged striking Iranian targets there.

Hours after the incident, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a message saying that Israel responds “decisively and forcibly to any attack against us.”

Wednesday’s incident was the latest in a long string of cross-border incidents along the Israel-Syria frontier. Hours after the reported Israeli strike in Syria, the Israeli military said it observed an unmanned aircraft briefly entering its airspace from neighbouring Lebanon.

On June 2, Damascus blamed Israel for attacks on an air force base in southern Syria that killed four soldiers. The Israeli military confirmed it had carried out the strikes on the T4 base in response to rocket attacks into Israeli-held territory.