Abu Dhabi: A decapitated body of a girl in her 20s was found in a garbage container in Syrian capital Damascus, local media reported.

A cleaner in the town of Sahnaya, in the western countryside of Damascus found the headless, limbless body of the corpse in one of the containers on the Corniche Street, while unloading its contents on Thursday morning, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

While the head of the corpse has not been found, and its identity is not yet known, investigations are still underway to establish the circumstances of the crime and identify the perpetrators.

With the deterioration of the living situation of families to an unprecedented extent, and the exacerbation of the problems of poverty and hunger, in addition to the insecurity, crime rates have increased in the areas controlled by the Syrian government.

The mayor of the Sahnaya municipality, Nizar Jabour, said in statements to local media that municipal workers were directed to search the rest of the containers in the city to find the head of the girl whose age or identity were unknown.

Social media users across Syria interacted with the incident, blaming the government for the aggravation of the security and service situation, the lack of responsibility towards them, and their protection from theft, looting and murders.

Reports of the crime were trending in Syria, amid a state of fear, terror and anxiety due to the increasing crime rates. One of the activists tweeted: “What is the story? The country has become a jungle. Today, I read about the corpse of a woman who was found in Hasakah, a woman killed on the highway between Hasaka and Amuda; Every day the same news in a city of Syria, here or here, where do you go, country?”

The head of forensic medicine in government-controlled areas, Zaher Hajjo, told a local radio, in mid-June, that more than 50 murders were recorded in Syria during 35 days, from June 1 to July 5. He described last July as “the deadliest month in terms of the number of recorded violent crimes.”

Dr. Omar Al Nimr, a specialist in psychological counseling, explains that there are types of crimes that do not stem from “professional criminal thought,” but are the result of psychological disorders, as a result of traumas or compelling social conditions that a person was unable to deal with.