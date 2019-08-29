Prime Minister Hamdok says he needs more time to consider nominees

A Sudanese man spreads a national flag in Omdurman as he takes part in a rally in solidarity with Ahmed al-Kheir, a young Sudanese who died in custody after his arrest in January on allegations of organising anti-Bashir protests, on August 28, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Khartoum: Sudan’s new premier on Wednesday delayed announcing his picks for the first cabinet since veteran ruler Omar Al Bashir stood down in order to continue mulling nominees, a source close to the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who took the oath last week, was set to name his key picks from a field put forward by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) — a grouping born of a movement that initially took to the streets against Bashir’s 30-year rule and then forced the military rulers who deposed him to share power.

The new government was due to be announced on Wednesday in accordance with the timeline provided with the deal signed earlier in August between the FFC and the generals.

But a source close to Hamdok told AFP that the announcement would be delayed as “deliberations over the nominees are still underway.”

It was not immediately clear when the new cabinet would be unveiled.

Hamdok confirmed Tuesday that he had received the FFC’s list of candidates including 49 nominees for 14 ministries.

On Saturday, the premier told a local TV channel that he would select technocrats based on their “competence”.

“We are looking to create a homogeneous team to level up to these challenges,” he said.

The cabinet is expected to be selected largely by Hamdok, with key exceptions being the interior and defence ministers, who will be chosen by the military members of Sudan’s ruling body.

The first meeting bringing together the new government and the joint ruling council is scheduled for September 1.

‘Sustainable peace’

Women’s rights activist Tahani Abbas raised concerns about gender balance within the new government.

“I have mixed feelings toward the coming cabinet. The leaked composition of the government suggests that it doesn’t represent women to a satisfactory extent,” she said.

In his Tuesday statement, Hamdok said he would take into account a “fair representation of women”.

On August 21, Sudan swore in a joint civilian-military ruling body to steer the country through a three-year transition period.

The 11-member sovereign council includes two women among six civilian appointees. The other five members are generals.

Abbas has called for 50 percent representation of women across transitional government structures.

The power-sharing deal between the FFC and the generals outlined Sudan’s transitional period.

It provided for the creation of a legislative body of no more than 300 people and allotted 40 percent of the seats to women.

Sudanese analyst Osman Mirghani said “the coming cabinet will enjoy a massive popular backing as it confronts the challenges ahead.”

Mirghani, who is also the editor-in-chief of independent daily Al-Tayyar, says the cabinet should prioritise striking peace deals with armed groups across Sudan, especially those that rejected the transition roadmap.

The landmark agreement included a pledge to forge peace with armed groups within six months.

Hamdok has vowed to “end war and bring about sustainable peace” in Sudan.

Rebel groups from marginalised regions including Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan state waged long wars against Bashir’s government forces.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the three conflicts and millions displaced, with hundreds of thousands still living in sprawling camps.

Bashir was indicted by the Hague-based International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity and genocide in the vast western region of Darfur.

Cautious optimism

Another pressing challenge before the government is economic recovery.

Sudan’s economy was dealt devastating blows by two decades of US sanctions, which were only lifted in 2017, and the 2011 secession of the oil-rich south.

Spiralling inflation and acute hardship were the main triggers for the anti-Bashir protests that erupted in December.

Much-needed foreign investment remains hampered by Sudan’s designation by the US as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Hamdok said he is holding talks with US officials to remove his country from Washington’s blacklist.

Eager for change, Sudanese are eyeing the new government with cautious optimism.

“I’m very optimistic especially after the new PM’s remarks that he would choose cabinet members based on their competence,” said 32-year-old Mohamed Amin, who works for an import-export company.